Van Dijk was injured in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both been named in Liverpool's squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The centre-backs have both been out for extended periods of time with major knee injuries.

Van Dijk, 30, suffered his in the 2-2 draw with Everton on 17 October, whilst 24-year-old Gomez was injured on England duty in November.

New £35m signing Ibrahima Konate has also been included.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 34-man squad for the camp, with Van Dijk and Gomez expected to be involved in the group sessions.

Liverpool remain the only club not to have any pre-season matches posted on the Premier League website.

A planned double-header with Manchester United was scrapped following the trouble at Old Trafford that forced the Premier League game between the pair to be called off in May.

The Reds could play at least one game at Anfield, along with some other matches elsewhere.