Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Amazon Prime cameras will follow Arsenal during the course of the new season

Arsenal will be the next Premier League club to take part in Amazon Prime's behind-the-scenes documentary series 'All or Nothing'.

Premier League champions Manchester City were followed by TV cameras during the 2017-18 season in a deal worth more than £10m.

Tottenham took centre stage in 2020, as the north London side became the second team to participate in the show.

The Gunners tweeted: "You asked. We heard you."

Arsenal's official website external-link says the documentary will capture "the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium" as the club start the 2021-22 season in August.

The series will be released by the on-demand service in 2022.