Greg Leigh spent two full seasons with Aberdeen, scoring two goals in 33 appearances

League One Morecambe have signed defender Greg Leigh on a one-year deal following his release by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old Jamaica international made nine Dons appearances last season, having moved to Pittodrie from Dutch side NAC Breda the summer of 2019.

Principally a left-back, the former Manchester City trainee has also spent time at Bury, Bradford and Crewe.

"He comes with good pedigree," boss Stephen Robinson told the club website. external-link

"He's had injury problems so that's probably the reason we've got him, otherwise he'd be playing at a higher level so it's a case now of keeping him fit, working slowly with him and getting him back to full fitness and I think he'll be a big asset to us.

"Greg is versatile - he can play left-back, he can play in midfield as well and he gives us that pace and energy."

