Greg Leigh: Morecambe sign ex-Aberdeen defender on a one-year deal
League One Morecambe have signed defender Greg Leigh on a one-year deal following his release by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
The 26-year-old Jamaica international made nine Dons appearances last season, having moved to Pittodrie from Dutch side NAC Breda the summer of 2019.
Principally a left-back, the former Manchester City trainee has also spent time at Bury, Bradford and Crewe.
"He comes with good pedigree," boss Stephen Robinson told the club website.
"He's had injury problems so that's probably the reason we've got him, otherwise he'd be playing at a higher level so it's a case now of keeping him fit, working slowly with him and getting him back to full fitness and I think he'll be a big asset to us.
"Greg is versatile - he can play left-back, he can play in midfield as well and he gives us that pace and energy."
