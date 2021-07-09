Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls have not been able to play a home game since 7 March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Jersey Bulls will host the most southerly tie in FA Cup history when they make their debut next month.

The island side, who are entering the competition for the first time, have drawn Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round on 7 August.

The Southern Combination Premier Division side will be the first team to face a Jersey men's side in the FA Cup.

The winners will face a trip to Newhaven or Camberley Town in the preliminary round on 21 August.

The last FA Cup tie to be played in the Channel Islands was in 2013 when Guernsey FC lost 3-2 at home to Dover Athletic in the second qualifying round.

The Bulls were promoted to step five of the English non-league football pyramid last season, guaranteeing entry to the 141-year-old competition.

They have won all 36 of their games since being formed in 2019, but Covid-19 saw their seasons cancelled.

A total of 737 teams will take part in this year's tournament, with 348 competing in the extra preliminary round on 7 August.

Jersey will earn £1,125 if they win their tie with Horsham and £375 if they lose - should they win in the next round they would earn an extra £1,444.

Meanwhile in the FA Vase, the Bulls will travel to Tooting Bec on the weekend of 11th September.