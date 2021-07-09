Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Sid Nelson was born in Lewisham and came through the youth ranks at Millwall

Northampton Town have signed former Millwall and Tranmere Rovers centre-back Sid Nelson on a one-year contract after a short trial spell.

Nelson, 25, started his career with the Lions, making 38 appearances.

Several loan spells followed, including a stint with Tranmere which led to a permanent move in 2019, but he only played 13 games in total last season.

"He has shown he is a strong leader. He is an organiser and a talker. He will be a good fit," boss Jon Brady said.

"Over the last week-and-a-half we have seen that he has already settled in to the group well.

"He has got good experience in both League One and League Two and we are really pleased to have him on board.

"His work ethic matches the type of player we want in the squad and he fits the profile of the player we had identified we were looking for in that position."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.