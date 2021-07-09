Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gerard Lawlor has been appointed as the Northern Ireland Football League's first ever chief executive officer.

Lawlor's appointment comes after NIFL decided to restructure their senior management following managing director Andrew Johnston's exit in December.

Lawlor will step down from his roles as Cliftonville chairman and NIFL chairman to take up his new position.

"I am fully aware of the challenges ahead and we will face them head on," said Lawlor.

"I have always been proud to be a part of NIFL and to now be given the trust of the board and opportunity to drive it forward is an honour.

"My focus is that together with all the NIFL member clubs, both male and female, we not only govern but also support and serve to create a more professional, sustainable organisation."

The Belfast native has a wealth of experience in local football having served Cliftonville as their chairman since 2008, overseeing the club's successive Irish Premiership triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

Lawlor is also an elected board member of the Irish Football Association and a member of the governing body's remunerations committee.

His previous roles at NIFL include chairman of the Premiership Management Committee, vice-chairman of the NIFL Board and, since October 2020, NIFL board chairman, the latter position seeing him steer local football through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Lawlor's decision to step down as the club's chairman, Cliftonville president Sean McClean said: "Everyone at the club wishes Gerard every success in his new role and thanks him for his many years of dedication as a supporter, director and chair.

"While disappointed to see him step down, we are grateful that his efforts have brought much reward and success to our club over his term."