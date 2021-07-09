Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Toni Duggan spent the past two seasons with Atletico Madrid

Everton women have re-signed forward Toni Duggan on a two-year deal after she left Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old started her career with the Toffees before leaving for Manchester City in 2013.

Duggan, who has 79 caps for England, also spent two seasons at Barcelona between 2017 and 2019.

"To be back here now, it's an amazing feeling. As soon as I knew I could return to Everton, I was coming back," she told the club website. external-link

"When I met with Everton, they stated they wanted Champions League football.

"For me personally, I've played Champions League football right throughout my career. I've always been part of it and it's the pinnacle of a player's career.

"It would be a dream come true if I can get Everton back in the Champions League."

During her previous spell with Everton, Duggan helped the club win the FA Women's Premier League Cup in 2008 and the Women's FA Cup in 2010, beating Arsenal in both finals.