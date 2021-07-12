Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England may have lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy, but the messages BBC Sport were receiving into our live text and social media after the game were full of respect and admiration for Gareth Southgate's England team.

Police are investigating the racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka on social media. But many more people have been sharing examples of how this England squad inspired them, their families and a nation.

Last August, BBC Sport launched the Hate Won't Win campaign, with the aim of making our social media spaces safer places for everyone.

Tell us what this team means to you. How have they made you feel?

Send us your personal messages of appreciation for Southgate and his England squad and BBC Sport will publish the best ones.