Jacob Maddox was with Southampton for half a season before joining Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes from Chelsea in August 2020

Burton Albion have signed former Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox from Portuguese top flight side Vitoria Guimaraes on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who had a season on loan at Cheltenham in 2018-19, has also been on the books at Southampton and Tranmere Rovers.

Maddox becomes boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 10th summer signing for the League One club.

"I know him from his Chelsea time. He is coming home," said Hasselbaink.

"He is still young and has got a point to prove. He will give us different options in midfield and is versatile. He can play both wide or central."

Maddox, whose move is subject to international clearance, had been on Chelsea's books since 2014, prior to his move to Portuguese Primeira Liga side Vitoria in August 2020.

He was part of the England Under-19s side - alongside Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale and Ryan Sessegnon - who won the European Championship in Georgia in 2017.

