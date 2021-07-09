Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Doncaster lost 11 of Andy Butler's 18 games in charge at the end of 2020-21

Doncaster defender Andy Butler, who ended last season as interim manager, has joined non-league side Boston after leaving Rovers by mutual consent.

Butler took over after Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday in March.

The 37-year-old will retain his job as manager of women's fourth tier side Doncaster Rovers Belles.

"I have loved every moment of being a Rovers player and interim manager. I'm a Doncaster lad through and through," he told the club website. external-link

"People will always ask if I regret the decision to take on the Rovers manager's job and the answer is that I don't regret it at all. To have the experiences I've had in such a short time I think will stand me in a great stead later on.

"Yes, the results didn't go as well as I'd hoped, but I promise you I gave everything and more to put things right."