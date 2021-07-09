Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tyler Toland made her last international appearance in the autumn of 2019

Republic of Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland has joined SWPL1 side Celtic from Manchester City.

Toland, 19, moved to Manchester from Women's Premiership side Sion Swifts in Northern Ireland in 2019.

However she struggled for game time at City and moved on loan to Glasgow City last season.

In May, Toland's father urged the Football Association of Ireland to act in the row with manager Vera Pauw that has halted her international career.

Toland became the Republic's youngest senior international at the age of 16 in 2017 but the last of her 13 caps was in autumn 2019.

The Donegal native spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Glasgow City and helped the club win the SWPL1 title ahead of Celtic.

"Having Champions League this season will be great, and the finished second last season so they're obviously looking to compete again for the league this season, so it's just a really great environment," said Toland.

"The way Celtic play their football really appealed to me and I'm really looking forward to it. I'm just going to work as hard as I can and hopefully help the girls win trophies and get as much success as we can."