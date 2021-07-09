Last updated on .From the section Watford

Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo last featured for Stoke City in October 2019

Watford have signed Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo on a season-long loan and brought in ex-Bournemouth striker Joshua King and former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude on a two-year deals.

The move is 25-year-old Nigeria international Etebo's third loan switch since he joined Stoke in June 2018.

Scotland Under-19 international Mebude, 19, left Rangers earlier in July.

Norway international King, 29, arrives as a free agent after a four-month spell at Everton.

King failed to start a game for Everton after moving to Goodison Park from Bournemouth in February, with his 11 appearances for the Toffees coming off the bench in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United forward has a further year option in his contract with Watford, who also have a two-year option in their deal with Mebude.

