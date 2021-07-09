Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

A healthy crowd in Fife watched Dundee United begin their season with a narrow win over Kelty Hearts

Dundee United and Hamilton Academical began their Scottish League Cup campaigns with away victories.

Lawrence Shankland pounced in the 78th minute to net the only goal as top-flight United saw off stubborn League Two Kelty Hearts in an even contest.

Accies, playing for the first time since relegation from the Premiership, beat fourth-tier Edinburgh City 1-0.

Callum Smith netted the decisive strike after linking well with new signing Kieran MacDonald.

Scotland striker Shankland, who is "looking at all options" as he enters the final year of his Tannadice contract, was alert to stroke home Kieran Freeman's cut-back from the left.

The group B victory ensures Thomas Courts success in his first competitive game as United manager.

Kevin Thomson's Kelty, in their maiden match since winning promotion to League Two, matched their top-tier opponents for much of the contest, but Shankland's moment of ruthlessness was their undoing.

Accies, a Championship club for the first time in seven years, started their season on a positive note thanks to Smith's effort.

The forward later hit the bar with an overhead kick as Brian Rice's men prevailed in the group E tussle.