Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Shaun Brisley won the Football League Trophy with Peterborough United in 2014

New manager Phil Parkinson has made his first signings for Wrexham with experienced central defender Shaun Brisley and forward Liam McAlinden joining the Racecourse Ground club.

Parkinson has said he expects to make several signings as he looks to get Wrexham promoted to League Two.

Brisley, 31, joins after leaving League Two Port Vale.

McAlinden, 27, signs after spending last season with Morecambe, who he helped to League Two promotion.

Brisley has previously played for Macclesfield Town, Peterborough United, Carlisle United and Notts County.

"Once I met with the manager, and he explained the really exciting project here, I couldn't wait to join," Brisley said.

"Wrexham are a big club who don't deserve to be where they are now."

McAlinden is a product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy, and has represented both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.

He played for FC Halifax Town and Stockport County in 2019-20.

"I'm delighted to get the deal over the line. I spoke to the manager last week and once he explained the project here I was keen to get involved," McAlinden said.

"From the outside looking in, it's been really interesting to see what is happening at Wrexham so as soon as I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer to get it over line."

Wrexham are the bookies' favourites to win the National League this season, following their takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.