Coventry won all three games in which Viktor Gyokeres scored following his arrival from Brighton in January

Coventry City have made their fourth summer signing by bringing in Swedish international striker Viktor Gyokeres from Premier League side Brighton.

Gyokeres, 23, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Sky Blues, has now signed on a more permanent basis, on a three-year deal.

He follows Arsenal's Ben Sheaf, Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore and Derby striker Martyn Waghorn.

They have also signed Ricardo Dinanga, 19, from Cork for their Under-23s.

Like Sheaf's move from Arsenal, the Sky Blues have again had to pay an undisclosed fee for Gyokeres.

He was on loan for the first three months of last season with another Championship side Swansea City before being recalled from loan to join Coventry in the hope of getting more game time.

"Viktor is a talented striker with good power, pace and movement, and great potential," said boss Mark Robins. "He showed a terrific attitude when he was with us on loan.

"He grew in confidence, and we hope that he will continue to show the same improvement and desire."

Winger Dinanga's move to Coventry on a two-year contract, in which he will initially link up with the Sky Blues Under-23s squad, is subject to international clearance.

Under-23s head coach Luke Tisdale said: "He is a talented and pacy winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season."

City, who finished 16th in their first season back in the Championship last season, have returned to their former Coventry home for the start of the new campaign after two seasons sharing with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

They are scheduled to open the new season on Sunday 8 August at home to Nottingham Forest - at the newly rebranded Coventry Building Society Arena.

