Celtic are aware of Sampdoria interest in Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie and waiting to see if it materialises into a concrete bid, but the Serie A club, under new coach Roberto D'Aversa, are aware the 26-year-old is out of contract in January and can sign a pre-contract agreement now. (Daily Record) external-link

Swedish centre-half Carl Starfelt, the 26-year-old who is wanted by Celtic, was a notable absentee from Rubin Kazan's pre-season training this week. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Ben Davies, the 25-year-old centre-half who has still to play for Liverpool after his February transfer from Preston North End, will snub fresh interest from Celtic and Bournemouth because he is determined to make it at Anfield. (Mirror) external-link

Vitesse Arenhem technical director Johannes Spors has conceded that Rangers-linked Danilho Doekhi could leave the Dutch club this summer, with Newcastle United and Fulham also credited with interest in the 23-year-old centre-half. (Daily Record, print edition)

Peterborough United insist they are in no rush to sell Rangers-linked Siriki Dembele - and are willing to let the 23-year-old winger, who has been placed on the transfer list, leave for free next summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Dejan Ljubicic has admitted he turned down the chance to move to Rangers this summer - the 23-year-old midfielder opting instead to clinch a transfer from Rapid Vienna to Cologne in the Bundesliga. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has voiced concerns about the lack of options in defence because of injuries ahead of the new season and Tuesday's friendly against Arsenal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are set to name Southampton lead scout William Lancefield as their new head of recruitment. (The Herald) external-link

Assistant manager John Kennedy and first-team Gavin Strachan are poised to remain at Celtic as key members of Ange Postecoglou 's backroom staff. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he will be adding to his Celtic backroom team and that he will consult the senior members of his squad before appointing a replacement for Scott Brown as captain. (The National) external-link