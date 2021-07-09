Last updated on .From the section Football

Former England striker Paul Mariner, who won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Ipswich Town, has died aged 68.

Mariner began his league career at Plymouth Argyle and also played for Arsenal and Portsmouth.

He made 35 appearances for England, scoring 13 goals.

"We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on 9 July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer," said a statement from Mariner's family.

"We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and the messages that were sent to him; they meant a great deal to him and us.

"A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care that he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will be forever in your debt.

"Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

"Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and his work. He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him."

Lancashire-born Mariner made 155 appearances and scored 61 goals for Plymouth, who signed him from non-league Chorley in 1973.

He moved to Ipswich in 1976 and was part of the side who won the FA Cup in 1978 and Uefa Cup in 1981 under manager Sir Bobby Robson.

Mariner scored 135 goals in 339 appearances for the Portman Road side before joining Arsenal in 1984. He joined Portsmouth two years later and finished his playing career in the United States.

He made his England debut in 1977 and played for his country at the 1982 World Cup.

Mariner also had spells as manager of Plymouth and Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

"The Argyle family is devastated to learn of the passing of legendary former striker and manager, Paul Mariner," said the Pilgrims.

Ipswich inducted "true great" Mariner into the club's hall of fame in 2011.

"It's incredibly sad news and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with Paul's family and friends at this very difficult time," said Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton.