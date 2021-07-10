Last updated on .From the section European Championship

The Football Association has been fined 30,000 euros (£26,600) for the behaviour of England fans - including a laser pointer being shone on Kasper Schmeichel's face - during the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.

Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel's face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.

The fine by Uefa was also for "disturbances during the national anthems" and "setting off fireworks".

England won the game 2-1 at Wembley.

