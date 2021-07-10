Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Vakoun Bayo scored four goals in two years with Celtic

Celtic have sold striker Vakoun Bayo to Gent in the Belgian top flight after the striker failed to become a first-team regular.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan to Toulouse, has signed a four-year contract.

Bayo has joined Celtic in 2019 from Dunajská Streda in Slovakia's top flight.

But he only made two starts and 15 substitute appearances for the Scottish Premiership club, scoring four goals.

Bayo, who has two caps for Ivory Coast, had been with his national squad instead of joining Celtic for pre-season training.

He had made 36 appearances, 22 of them starts, and scored 13 goals for Toulouse in the French second tier last season.