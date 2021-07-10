Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Greenock Morton were unable for fulfil their Saturday season opener

A third Scottish League Cup tie has been cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak, with Greenock Morton forfeiting the points to Stranraer.

The group stage of the competition, now under the Premier Sports Cup banner, started on Friday with victories for Dundee United and Hamilton Academical.

Dumbarton and Ross County had both earlier forfeited Saturday games.

Now the SPFL has revealed that "a number of players and staff tested positive for Covid-19" at Morton.

Like County and Dumbarton before them, the Cappielow club did not have "sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture".

It means Stranraer, County's opponents, Forfar Athletic and St Mirren have all been awarded 3-0 wins.

Forfar therefore lead Group C, which also includes Brora Rangers, Dundee and Montrose, before 11 surviving fixtures across the eight sections on Saturday.

Stranraer start off with three points in Group G, which includes Clyde, East Kilbride and Kilmarnock.

St Mirren top Group H ahead of Dunfermline Athletic, Partick Thistle and Stenhousemuir.