Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Porto are playing a game of patience in their attempts to land the signature of Alfredo Morelos from Rangers and are determined to land the 25-year-old Colombia striker, with a final fee of around £12.8m likely, as a replacement for Moussa Marega after his move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. (A Bola) external-link

Meanwhile, Serie A side Cagliari have reportedly had a lowball offer for the striker rejected by the Ibrox club. (Daily Record external-link )

Hopes Celtic and Fiorentina had of signing Aaron Hickey have receded as Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic views the 19-year-old as his first choice left-back this season once the Scotland youth international recovers from a shoulder injury. (Stadio, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the performance of new boy John Lundstram was a positive in Saturday's defeat to Tranmere. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic winger Marian Shved has been left in transfer limbo as Mechelen struggle to agree a permanent deal after his loan spell and with the 23-year-old having been left out of his parent club's pre-season camp in Newport. (Sunday Mail) external-link

While French midfielder Olivier Ntcham has told manager Ange Postecoglou he wants to remain at Celtic. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Harris O'Connor looks likely to snub Airdrieonians with Stoke City making a move after the 19-year-old left Rangers, but Sunderland are also monitoring the defender closely. (Sunday Mail) external-link