Dennis Adeniran: Sheffield Wednesday sign former Everton midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.
The 22-year-old, a former England Under-17s, 18s and 19s international, began his career at Fulham before moving to Goodison Park in 2017.
He did not play a senior game for the Toffees though and spent last season on loan at Wycombe, playing 22 games.
Adeniran linked up Darren Moore's squad earlier this week for a pre-season camp in Wales and was part of the squad for Saturday's friendly at Chester.
