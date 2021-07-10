England v Italy Euro 2020 final: Phil Foden doubtful with foot injury
|Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
England midfielder Phil Foden could miss Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy with a foot injury.
The 21-year-old is a doubt to face the Azzurri after missing the team's final training session at St George's Park.
"He's got a fairly minor foot injury," said manager Gareth Southgate.
"But it's just whether it's going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we'll have to assess that again later."
Manchester City playmaker Foden started England's first two group games before being replaced by Bukayo Saka against the Czech Republic for the Group D decider.
He came on in extra time against Denmark as the Three Lions reached their first men's major tournament final in 55 years.
