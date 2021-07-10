Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Anna Anvegard was part of the Sweden team that finished third in the 2019 Women's World Cup

Everton have signed former Rosengard forward Anna Anvegard on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Sweden international finished as top scorer in the Damallsvenskan in 2019 and 2020.

She will join up with her new team-mates later in the summer after being called up to represent her country at the Tokyo Olympic Games.