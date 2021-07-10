Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Jordy Hiwula made nine league appearances for Portsmouth after joining in October 2020

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Jordy Hiwula on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He started his career at Manchester City and has also had spells with Yeovil, Walsall, Huddersfield, Wigan, Bradford, Fleetwood and Coventry City.

Hiwula is the sixth player to join Rovers this summer after Ben Close, Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Tommy Rowe and Matt Smith.

