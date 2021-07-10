Scottish League Cup
PeterheadPeterhead15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Balmoor Stadium

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers00000000
2Hearts00000000
3Inverness CT00000000
4Peterhead00000000
5Stirling00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11001013
2Arbroath00000000
3East Fife00000000
4Elgin00000000
5Kelty Hearts100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brora Rangers00000000
2Dundee00000000
3Forfar00000000
4Montrose00000000
5Ross County00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa00000000
2Brechin00000000
3Cowdenbeath00000000
4Livingston00000000
5Raith Rovers00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11001013
2Albion00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Falkirk00000000
5Edinburgh City100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians00000000
2Annan Athletic00000000
3Motherwell00000000
4Queen of Sth00000000
5Queen's Park00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde00000000
2East Kilbride00000000
3Kilmarnock00000000
4Morton00000000
5Stranraer00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton00000000
2Dunfermline00000000
3Partick Thistle00000000
4St Mirren00000000
5Stenhousemuir00000000
