Isaac Vassell's one competitive goal for Cardiff came on his debut, against Luton in August 2019

Striker Isaac Vassell was on target as Cardiff City began their pre-season preparations with a 5-0 friendly win at Bath City.

Vassell, 27, has been plagued by injury problems since joining the Bluebirds from Birmingham City in August 2019.

He has made just three competitive appearances for Cardiff, the last of which came almost two years ago.

New signing James Collins scored twice against Bath, with youngsters Oliver Denham and Isaak Davies also on target.

Mick McCarthy fielded different teams in each half against National League South side Bath.

Cardiff, who finished eighth in the Championship last season, face League One Cambridge United in their next friendly on Saturday, 17 July.