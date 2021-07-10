Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jimmy Gabriel (left) celebrates in the dressing room after helping Everton beat Manchester United to reach the 1966 FA Cup Final

Tributes have been paid to former Everton midfielder Jimmy Gabriel, who has died aged 80.

Gabriel played 303 times for the Toffees, winning a league title and the FA Cup with the club in the 1960s.

The Scotland international started his career with hometown club Dundee and played more than 220 games for Southampton after leaving Everton.

"He always gave his all and is truly one of the club's greats," said Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

After five seasons with Southampton he went on to play for Bournemouth, Swindon Town and Brentford before moving to the United States in 1979 to play for and then coach Seattle Sounders. He also managed San Jose Earthquakes.

Gabriel returned to Britain to coach at Bournemouth then rejoined Everton as assistant to then-boss Colin Harvey in 1990. He spent seven years with the club and twice acted as caretaker manager.

"He was a quiet, humble man off the pitch and I'm honoured that I got to know him personally when he rejoined the Blues," said Kenwright.

Dundee said it was "deeply saddened" by his death while Southampton tweeted to say: "Our thoughts are with Jimmy's family and loved ones."

Gabriel returned to Seattle as coach in 1997 and continued to live in the US until his death.

"Thank you for setting the standard of what it means to be a Seattle Sounder. We will miss you, Jimmy," the Sounders said on Twitter.