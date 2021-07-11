Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eva Olid's "passion" and "pedigree" were key factors in her being named Hearts women's new manager.

The Spaniard has coaching experience in her homeland and the United States, most recently as head coach at the Catalan Football Association.

Olid takes over from Andy Kirk who left to become Brechin City boss.

"We had lots of impressive applications for the role but Eva's was the one that instantly stood out," said sporting director Joe Savage.

"It's an exciting appointment. In Eva, Hearts Women are getting a top operator."