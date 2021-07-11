Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Corey Panter has earned a Dundee loan deal after impressing on trial

Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee have added Luton Town defender Carey Panter on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-half, impressed on trial with James McPake's side and featured in friendlies against Forfar Athletic, Leyton Orient and West Ham.

He signed a new contract last month with Luton, where he has yet to play in the first team.

Dundee are back in the top flight after earning promotion via the play-offs.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.