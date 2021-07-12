Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee, European Championships
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are set to step up the chase for Rennes full-back Brandon Soppy, with the 19-year-old available for around £4m. (Daily Record)
And new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also still keen to land Sweden international Carl Starfelt. The club were confident the centre-back was available for £4m, but Rubin Kazan are attempting to bump the fee as they face a hefty sell-on clause with former club Goteburg. (Daily Record)
Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Danny Rogers is now on trial at Dundee after recently training with city rivals Dundee United. Dundee are also looking at fellow-Irish and former Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor. (Courier)
The European Championships could be expanded to 32 teams ahead of the 2028 tournament. Uefa are considering the change and will make a decision in 2023, but the next tournament in Germany in 2024 will still have 24 teams. (Scottish Sun)
Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson, once linked with a move to Rangers, is a £10million target for Brentford. (Sun)
Celtic target Kyle Edwards is on trial with Reading ahead of a possible move to the English Championship side. (Daily Record)