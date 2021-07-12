Lewis Cass: Port Vale sign Newcastle defender on season-long loan

Lewis Cass
Lewis Cass celebrates Hartlepool's promotion back to League Two

Port Vale have signed defender Lewis Cass from Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has yet to play a senior game for the Magpies, but made 35 appearances while on loan with Hartlepool United last season.

Cass is the 11th summer signing by Vale, who finished 13th in 2020-21.

"He is a young defender capable of playing in a couple of positions along the defensive line," said Vale manager Darrell Clarke.

"He had a great season on loan at Hartlepool where he has played regular football, playing a key part in the Pools' promotion campaign."

