Swindon Town won League Two on average points per game in 2020, but were relegated back to the fourth tier in May

Swindon Town's pre-season friendly with Swansea City has been cancelled as the League Two side continues to struggle with problems surrounding a takeover.

The Robins blame "ongoing logistical and operational issues" for the cancellation of the game on Saturday 17 July at the County Ground.

The club is facing a legal claim over unpaid rent on its ground.

Staff had their June wages delayed while manager John McGreal quit after just a month in charge on 25 June.

Swindon drew 0-0 with non-league Melksham Town in their first pre-season game on Friday.

New signing Jojo Wollacott was joined by just six other players who appeared for the Robins' first team last season. The squad was otherwise made up of youngsters and trialists.

Swindon's other summer signing, defender Pierce Sweeney, left by mutual consent earlier this month to return to Exeter City.

The club's problems arise from a takeover bid by minority shareholder Clem Morfuni.

The Australian has the backing of the club's supporter's trust but current chairman Lee Power is resisting attempts through the courts to sell the club to Morfuni's company Axis.

Last week the English Football League described the situation at the club as 'concerning'.