Hartlepool United won promotion to League Two from the National League play-offs last season

Hartlepool United have signed defender Reagan Ogle on a permanent deal following his release by League One side Accrington Stanley.

The 22-year-old was born in Australia and came through Stanley's academy, making eight appearances for the club.

"His adaptability in the fact he covers lots of positions defensively is a huge plus," Pools boss Dave Challinor said.

Meanwhile, Mark Shelton and Timi Odsuina have both signed new one-year deals with the newly-promoted club.

The length of Ogle's contract has not been disclosed.

