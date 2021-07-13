Jacob Mensah & Shane McLoughlin: Morecambe sign duo on one-year deals

Jacob Mensah (left) and Shane McLoughlin
Jacob Mensah (left) joined Weymouth in January while Shane McLoughlin played twice for Ipswich Town in the 2017-18 season

Morecambe have signed defender Jacob Mensah and midfielder Shane McLoughlin on a one-year deals ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 League One season.

McLoughlin, 24, was released by AFC Wimbledon this summer after 81 games in a two-and-a-half year spell.

The former Republic of Ireland youth player began his career at Ipswich Town and has had a loan spell at Bromley.

Mensah, 20, made 26 appearances for National League side Weymouth last season and scored one goal.

