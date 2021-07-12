Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jermain Defoe captained Rangers as they beat Partick Thistle in a pre-season friendly

Jermain Defoe is eager to "give back the experience" he has garnered over a 22-year football career in his new player-coach role at Rangers.

The striker, 38, is taking his first steps in coaching after agreeing a new one-year deal to remain at Ibrox.

The former England forward initially joined Steven Gerrard's side on loan from Bournemouth in 2019, and has scored 32 goals in 72 games.

"It is always something I have thought about," Defoe told RangersTV.

"It is stuff I have enjoyed doing and to give back the experience I have got gives me a good feeling.

"When you love football like I do, something like this is special."

Defoe won 57 caps between 2004 and 2017, and the former West Ham and Tottenham striker is eighth on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership title last term was his first as a player.

Now, he hopes to impart his knowledge on his team-mates as he undertakes his coaching qualifications.

"It is something we spoke about over the summer, myself, the manager, the staff and [director of Ross Wilson, and when the opportunity came to me, it was an easy decision," Defoe added.

"I would love the opportunity to go over to the other side and do a bit with the younger lads as well - that next generation which would be good and give me a good feeling, so I am looking forward to that as well."