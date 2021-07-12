Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Lee Butler coached current England keeper Jordan Pickford during his time at Bradford City

Wrexham have appointed Lee Butler as the club's goalkeeping coach.

Butler worked alongside new Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin at Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

The 55-year-old's playing career saw spells with Lincoln City, Aston Villa, Barnsley, Wigan, Dunfermline Athletic and Halifax Town.

"He's someone Steve and I have worked with at previous clubs," Parkinson said. I know he's a very good coach."

Butler replaces former goalkeeping coach Andy Oakes, who left in June.

"He's a great character and personality and he's a very good addition to the staff," Parkinson added.