Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Owen Beck was called up into Wales' Under-21 squad in March

Wales youth international Owen Beck has signed a new long term contract with Liverpool.

Beck, who played in Liverpool's Under-23 side last season, is currently with the first team squad in Austria.

The left-back has progressed through the ranks since joining Liverpool at Under-13 level and signed his first professional contract last year.

The 18-year-old is a great nephew of former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush.