Owen Beck: Welsh youngster signs long term Liverpool deal
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Wales youth international Owen Beck has signed a new long term contract with Liverpool.
Beck, who played in Liverpool's Under-23 side last season, is currently with the first team squad in Austria.
The left-back has progressed through the ranks since joining Liverpool at Under-13 level and signed his first professional contract last year.
The 18-year-old is a great nephew of former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush.