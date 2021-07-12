Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Kieran Phillips' only senior start to date came in Huddersfield's FA Cup defeat by Plymouth in January

League Two side Walsall have signed striker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for the Championship Terriers last season, 10 as a substitute, after joining from Everton in August 2020.

Phillips is Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor's ninth summer signing.

"His ability to score goals is something that really attracted us to him. He is an intelligent footballer and a very good finisher," Taylor said.

