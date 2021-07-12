Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Joe Pigott is Ipswich's seventh summer signing following a club takeover in April

Ipswich Town have signed striker Joe Pigott on a three-year contract after he turned down a new deal with fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons with the Dons, scoring 54 goals in 157 appearances for the club.

Former Maidstone and Charlton player Pigott scored 22 times last season as Wimbledon avoided relegation.

"There was interest from above League One, but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move," he said. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.