Sam McCallum's only appearance for Norwich City was a League Cup tie at the start of last season

Queens Park Rangers have signed Norwich City defender Sam McCallum on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old moved to the Canaries for an undisclosed fee from Coventry City in January 2020 and has spent almost all his playing time since back on loan at his former club.

The left-sided player featured 41 times in the Championship last season.

"He brings real ability and will add competition to the squad," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"He also understands the wingback role, he has an attacking instinct, great physicality and is aerially very strong as well.

"Sam is a player who can have an impact in both boxes, and I am looking forward to working with him."

