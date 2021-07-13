Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Connah's Quay Nomads scored the first and fourth goals in the drawn first leg against FC Alashkert

Connah's Quay Nomads have arrived in Armenia with a squad of just 15 players for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against FC Alashkert.

Two players have been ruled out as they need to self-isolate after coming in close contact with Covid-19 cases.

Three part-time players have also not travelled because of the effect self-isolation would have on their day jobs.

Manager Andy Morrison was already without three injured players for the trip and has taken two academy players.

Danny Holmes and Sameron Dool have been ruled out with serious knee issues, while Jay Owen has a calf injury.

The tie is level after a 2-2 draw in Aberystwyth last Wednesday.