Wolves set to sell keeper Rui Patricio and sign Jose Sa as replacement
Last updated on .From the section Wolves
Wolves are set to sell keeper Rui Patricio to Roma and bring in Jose Sa from Olympiakos as his replacement.
It is understood Portugal international Patricio, who has one year left on his Wolves deal, will join Roma for £10m.
Sa is another Portuguese keeper and joined Greek side Olympiakos from Porto, initially on loan, in 2018.
The 28-year-old has been cleared to join Wolves after Olympiakos reached an agreement with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik.
Vaclik left Spanish side Sevilla at the end of last season.
