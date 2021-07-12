Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have joined the race to snap up £3.5m Israeli winger Liel Abada who is set to leave Maccabi Petah Tikva. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley says every player in Steven Gerrard's side has a price regardless of how long left they've got on their deals at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Defender Stephen Welsh believes a new-look Celtic still have the quality and experience to hit the ground running in Europe this summer (Daily Record external-link )

And Celtic will find out on Tuesday how many fans will be allowed in to Celtic Park for their Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland after requesting an increased attendance at Parkhead. (Daily Record external-link )

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has warned he will not sell his cup double heroes on the cheap as he eyes a crack at Europe. (The Courier external-link )

Trevor Carson's arrival at Dundee United does not necessarily spell the end to Benjamin Siegrist's time between the sticks for the club, says boss Tam Courts. (The Courier external-link )

Declan Gallagher's disappointment and not getting a Euro 2020 cap shows the calibre of Aberdeen's new signing, says Stephen Glass.