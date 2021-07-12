Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Lees-Melou made 33 appearances in all competitions for Nice last season, scoring five goals

Norwich City have signed French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice for about £3.5m.

Lees-Melou, 28, joins the Canaries, who returned to the Premier League by winning the Championship last season, on a three-year deal.

He made 29 league appearances for Nice last season, scoring four goals, as they finished ninth in Ligue 1.

"He's a really good technical player and is very good with the ball," said Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.

"He also has the physical ability every game to cover lots of ground and can play many positions and roles.

"His CV, age and experience are very good. He has played for a big club in Nice, in pressure situations with some talented players."

Lees-Melou added: "I've heard a lot about how Norwich plays football in the right manner and style and also the club's spirit and mentality. I love that and that got me very excited."