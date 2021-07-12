Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock beat East Kilbride 2-0 in their League Cup opener on Saturday

Kilmarnock face a SPFL disciplinary hearing on Thursday after fielding an ineligible player in Saturday's League Cup win over East Kilbride.

The Scottish Championship side used Daniel Armstrong as a substitute in the 2-0 victory, not realising he should have been serving a one-game ban.

Kilmarnock have admitted a "inadvertent" breach of SPFL rules.

"The club would like to apologise to our supporters, East Kilbride and the footballing authorities," they said.

Armstrong joined Kilmarnock from Raith Rovers and the game on Saturday was his competitive debut.