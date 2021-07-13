Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jensen Weir (left) is yet to play a first-team game for Brighton but has been a regular for their Under-23 side

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One club Cambridge United on a season-long loan.

Weir, 19, joined Albion from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and was a regular for the Under-23s last season, making 18 appearances and scoring four goals.

Under-23s head coach Andrew Crofts said: "Jensen made a really good impression last season and this is the next step for him in his development.

"He is going to get the opportunity to play at a high level."

Weir came through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic and in 2017 became the club's youngest ever player when he made his debut at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

