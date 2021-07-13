Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Champions Italy have five players in the team of the tournament

England's Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling, plus five players from winners Italy, have been named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

Italy beat England on penalties to win the final on Sunday.

Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, Federico Chiesa and player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma feature for Italy.

Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Spanish youngster Pedri are also included.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is left out despite being the tournament's joint top goalscorer with five goals and equalling the men's international goalscoring record along the way.

There is no place for the tournament's other joint top scorer, Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick.

England left-back Luke Shaw is left out, despite impressing with three assists in the tournament and a second-minute opening goal in the final.

The line-up was chosen by Uefa's team of 16 technical observers, made up of former players and former/current coaches, which includes West Ham manager David Moyes, former England boss Fabio Capello and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

The technical observers chose a 4-3-3 line-up, the most commonly used formation from the tournament.