Wayne Hennessey has won 96 Wales caps

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been released by Crystal Palace, ending a seven-year stay at Selhurst Park.

Hennessey joined Crystal Palace from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014 and has made 132 appearances for the club.

Wales' most-capped goalkeeper, Hennessey leaves south London as his contract has expired.

There is understood to be interest from other Premier League clubs in his services, with both Chelsea and Aston Villa linked with the 34-year old.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews, 27, who most recently played for Sunderland last season, has joined Palace on a two-year deal.

Englishman Matthews, who started his career at Norwich and played for Bolton in 2019-20, has made 138 senior appearances in his career, keeping 38 clean sheets.

He will join compete with Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland for a place in the team, Stephen Henderson having also left the club on Monday after two years.