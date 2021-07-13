Last updated on .From the section QPR

Jimmy Dunne (left) scored on his Premier League debut in a 4-2 loss at Leicester City last September

QPR have signed Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old moves to West London on a three-year contract with Rangers having the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The Irishman made his Premier League debut last season and has gone on to play three times in the top flight for Sean Dyche's side.

The centre-back has previously had loan spells at Barrow, Accrington, Hearts, Fleetwood Town and Sunderland.

"It's a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season it would be nice to be part of something like that this season," Dunne told the club website. external-link

"This league is going to test me and there is a lot of work for me to do but if I can concentrate on my defending, I am sure the ball playing will follow."

The former Manchester United youngster, who moved to Burnley aged 18, is the second defensive addition for Queens Park Rangers in as many days, after Norwich City's Sam McCallum agreed a season-long loan move on Monday.

"Jimmy is a very talented player," QPR manager Mark Warburton added.

"He can play anywhere across the back three - left, right or centre - and that gives us great flexibility.

"Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy.

"If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do."

